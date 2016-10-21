2016 Head of the Charles Regatta Preview Video. Good luck to all of the athletes.

About the Head of the Charles Regatta via hocr.org.

Since its origin in 1965, the Head Of The Charles® Regatta has welcomed the world’s best crew teams to the banks of the Charles River for the ultimate two-day rowing competition. Preparing for an event that attracts over 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of spectators requires a great deal of preparation. The HOCR consists of a 15 member Board of Directors, six of which are in charge of race management and overseeing a nine-member race committee (including two race co-chairs). The race committee meets year-round to discuss the operational and logistical details of the event. They are assisted by 115 leading volunteers on 30 separate committees that begin meeting weekly in the fall. A full-time, professional staff of six, headquartered in the Cambridge Boat Club, works year-round to plan the event, obtain sponsorship and communicate with the rowing community.