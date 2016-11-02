Check out the Rowing Magazine & Dare to Be video from the 2016 Princeton 3-Mile Chase at Lake Carnegie in Princeton, New Jersey.

“The Princeton 3-Mile Chase is a head-race hosted by the Princeton University crew coaching staff for men and women collegiate crews (including freshmen/novice). The Princeton 3-Mile Chase Regatta is composed of races for Lightweight Women, Open Women, Lightweight Men and Heavyweight Men competing over a distance of 2¾ miles. ” – Carnegie Lake Rowing Association

View Full Race Results.