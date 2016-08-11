2016 Royal Canadian Henley Regatta Video Recap

Royal Canadian Henley Regatta celebrated its 134th year. The Royal Canadian Henley Regatta is hailed as the top amateur rowing event in North America. Each year international competitors and visitors from across Canada, the US, Europe, Australia and Latin America participate.
Take a look at the recap video from the 2016 Royal Canadian Henley Regatta at St. Catharines, ON, Canada (July 30 – August 2).
The mummy holding the twin girls in this video is Michelle Prince-She is 43 years old and finally won her first senior lightweight 1x (also seen in the video- a bow ball photo finish) after 22 years of trying. She embodies the spirit of fair competition,determination and unrelenting perseverence in the face of apparently unsurmountable odds. These traits and her brave spirit are illustrated by her loving embrace of her primary focus, her children. She is a mother of a role model ! Carpe diem.