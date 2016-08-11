2016 Royal Canadian Henley Regatta Video Recap

Royal Canadian Henley Regatta celebrated its 134th year. The Royal Canadian Henley Regatta is hailed as the top amateur rowing event in North America. Each year international competitors and visitors from across Canada, the US, Europe, Australia and Latin America participate.

Take a look at the recap video from the 2016 Royal Canadian Henley Regatta at St. Catharines, ON, Canada (July 30 – August 2).